First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.85.

FSLR opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,137 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

