Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Director Sam Sang Ki Han Acquires 3,500 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,859. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 80,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flushing Financial by 105.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flushing Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

