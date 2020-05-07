Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £120

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 9,300 ($122.34) to £120 ($157.85) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Citigroup cut shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 5,508 ($72.45) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,750 ($101.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,408.18 ($110.60).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 9,274 ($121.99) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 68.63 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,374.92 ($123.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,823.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,399.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

