Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 224,950 shares of company stock worth $1,187,094. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Ford Motor stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

