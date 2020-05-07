Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $315.04 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.04 and its 200-day moving average is $300.34.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.