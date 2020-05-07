Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €50.00 by HSBC

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.97 ($58.10).

FRA traded down €2.48 ($2.88) on Thursday, hitting €35.00 ($40.70). 693,866 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.50.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

