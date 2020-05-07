freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €15.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.21) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.99 ($22.08).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €15.85 ($18.43) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.22. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.