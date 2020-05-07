freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €19.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €19.10 ($22.21) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €20.10 ($23.37) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.99 ($22.08).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €15.85 ($18.43) on Tuesday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.18 and its 200-day moving average is €19.22.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

