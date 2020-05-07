freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.10 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €20.10 ($23.37) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNTN. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.99 ($22.08).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €15.85 ($18.43) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.22. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

