Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading 7.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares shot up 7.4% on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.02, 954,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 458,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Freshpet by 231.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 174.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 272,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,247.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

