Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($39.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €29.50 ($34.30) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.04. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

