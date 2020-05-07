Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FPE. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($39.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.40 ($40.00).

FRA:FPE opened at €29.50 ($34.30) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.04.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

