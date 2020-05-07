Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPE. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €29.50 ($34.30) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.04. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

