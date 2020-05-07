FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.87. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,327 shares of company stock worth $6,699,485. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

