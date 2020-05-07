Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON GMR opened at GBX 9.23 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and a P/E ratio of 46.13.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Research analysts anticipate that Gaming Realms will post 200 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Buckley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

