General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. 787,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

