General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after buying an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $121.73 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

