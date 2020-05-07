General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.15% of General Mills worth $48,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

General Mills stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.