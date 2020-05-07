GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.40, 169,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,013,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Specifically, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $49,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,167.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $36,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,682 shares of company stock worth $357,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $720.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 318.24% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

