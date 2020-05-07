George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Lowered to C$128.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC cut their target price on George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$98.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$100.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.45. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$84.01 and a twelve month high of C$113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that George Weston will post 7.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total value of C$691,588.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,241,061.20.

George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

