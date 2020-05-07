Gerard Wendolowski Sells 11,193 Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $80,589.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gerard Wendolowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $222,245.60.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $60,088.14.

Aspen Group stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Aspen Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

