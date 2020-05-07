Gerard Wendolowski Sells 30,320 Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 30,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $222,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,240.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerard Wendolowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $60,088.14.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Aspen Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

