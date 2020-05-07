Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 66,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 72,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 122,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

