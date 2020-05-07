GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,060 ($27.10) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,697 ($22.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,679.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). Insiders have bought 43 shares of company stock valued at $67,642 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

