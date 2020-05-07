Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 24,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

