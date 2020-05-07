Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Purchases 1,247 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 86,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

