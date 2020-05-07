Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.03 ($27.94).

Shares of EVK traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €22.03 ($25.62). 1,045,254 shares of the company traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.43 and its 200 day moving average is €24.20.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

