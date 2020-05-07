Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €18.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.53 ($22.71).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

