Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.90. 354,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.14. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

