Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 4,448 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 741,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,090 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,468,906. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.