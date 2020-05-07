Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 680 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PEP stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $131.04. 1,772,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,555. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

