Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

