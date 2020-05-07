Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

