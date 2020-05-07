Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,049. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.