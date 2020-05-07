Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $15,730,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,631,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. 2,025,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,723. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

