Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ENB traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

