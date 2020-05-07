Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

FGB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 15,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,340. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

