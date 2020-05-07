Good Life Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

UTX stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.92. 8,804,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.82.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

