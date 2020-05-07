Good Life Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,846,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,601 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 195,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,262,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,923,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,247,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

