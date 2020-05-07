Good Life Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,856,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.17.

