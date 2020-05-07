Good Life Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,551. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

