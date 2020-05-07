Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,444,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 78,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 129,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

KMI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

