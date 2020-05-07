Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 475,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 81,121 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 93,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 146,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $507,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. 10,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

