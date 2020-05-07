Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 990,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 986,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 11,749,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,285,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

