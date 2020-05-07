Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 175,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,155,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,717. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

