Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.87. The company had a trading volume of 833,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,173. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

