Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

