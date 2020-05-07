Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,085. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

