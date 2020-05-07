Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 7,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.27. 934,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

