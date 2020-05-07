Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 12,689,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,285,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

